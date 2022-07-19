Pay fails to keep up with rising prices
Regular pay is falling at the fastest rate since 2001 when taking into account rising prices, the Office for National Statistics has said.
Between March and May, pay excluding bonuses was down 2.8% from a year earlier when adjusted for inflation - the fastest drop since records began.
Household budgets are being hit by soaring food, fuel and energy costs, with inflation at a 40-year high.
Meanwhile, job vacancies continued to increase, although the rate is slowing.
Vacancies were up by 6,900 between April and June compared to the previous quarter, with the accommodation and food service sectors seeing the biggest rise.
This was offset by falls in other industries, including wholesale and retail trade and motor vehicle repairs.
ONS head of labour market and household statistics, David Freeman, said the figures showed a "mixed picture" for the labour market.
"With demand for labour clearly still very high, unemployment fell again, employment rose and there was another record low for redundancies," he said.
"Following recent increases in inflation, pay is now clearly falling in real terms both including and excluding bonuses.
"Excluding bonuses, real pay is now dropping faster than at any time since records began in 2001."
Pay including bonuses was down 0.9% when adjusted for inflation.