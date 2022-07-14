Train drivers to go on strike on July 30
Train drivers at eight rail companies will strike on 30 July in a dispute over pay, union Aslef has announced.
The union announced the day of industrial action after talks broke down over a pay offer to keep pace with the increase in the cost of living.
The move comes a day after the RMT Union, which represents rail workers such as guards and signalling staff, said it would walk out on 27 July.
RMT workers already walked for three days in June over pay and jobs.