Train drivers to go on strike on July 30
- Published
Train drivers at eight rail companies will strike on 30 July in a dispute over pay, union Aslef has announced.
The union announced the day of industrial action after talks broke down over a pay offer to keep pace with the increase in the cost of living.
The move comes a day after the RMT Union, which represents rail workers such as guards and signalling staff, said it would walk out on 27 July.
RMT workers already walked out for three days in June over pay and jobs.
Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef which represents train drivers, said members "don't want go on strike" but added train companies had offered "nothing" and claimed the union had been "forced into this position by the train companies, driven by the Tory government".
"We don't want to inconvenience passengers - not least because our friends and families use public transport, too, and we believe in building trust in the railways in Britain - and we don't want to lose money by going on strike," he said.
The date of action on 30 July coincides with the Commonwealth Games.
Train drivers at the following companies have voted to strike:
- Arriva Rail London
- Chiltern Railways
- Great Western
- LNER
- Northern Trains
- Southeastern
- TransPennine Express
- West Midlands Trains