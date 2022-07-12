Heathrow limits passenger numbers over summer
Heathrow Airport is limiting the number of passengers who can depart each day over the summer, as the UK's biggest airport struggles to cope with the rebound in demand for air travel.
No more than 100,000 people a day will be able to depart from now until 11 September.
That is 4,000 fewer daily passengers than currently expected.
Heathrow said it had ordered airlines "to stop selling summer tickets to limit the impact on passengers".
Tens of thousands of UK travellers have been affected by disruption in recent weeks.
Airports and airlines, which cut jobs during Covid lockdowns, have struggled to recruit staff as demand for holidays has returned. The UK is about to enter the key summer holiday season as schools begin to break up.
Ministers told carriers to review their plans after chaos in May, blamed on a shortage of airline and airport staff.
In addition, a temporary government "amnesty" to the rules on airport slots was put in place, allowing airlines to change their summer schedules without facing a potential penalty.
But despite this, Heathrow said airlines were still planning to operate flights carrying more daily passengers than could be processed in an acceptable manner.
"Over the past few weeks, as departing passenger numbers have regularly exceeded 100,000 a day, we have started to see periods when service drops to a level that is not acceptable: long queue times, delays for passengers requiring assistance, bags not travelling with passengers or arriving late, low punctuality and last-minute cancellations," said Heathrow boss John Holland-Kaye.
"Our assessment is that the maximum number of daily departing passengers that airlines, airline ground handlers and the airport can collectively serve over the summer is no more than 100,000.
"The latest forecasts indicate that even despite the amnesty, daily departing seats over the summer will average 104,000 - giving a daily excess of 4,000 seats. On average only about 1,500 of these 4,000 daily seats have currently been sold to passengers, and so we are asking our airline partners to stop selling summer tickets to limit the impact on passengers."
Mr Holland-Kaye apologised to passengers whose travel plans might be affected by the move.
"But this is the right thing to do to provide a better, more reliable journey and to keep everyone working at the airport safe."