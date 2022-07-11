Train drivers vote for rail strikes over pay
By Jennifer Meierhans
BBC News
Published
Train drivers have voted to go on strike threatening further travel disruption.
Members of the drivers' union Aslef at eight train companies have voted to walk out in a dispute over pay.
A strike ballot result is also expected later from Network Rail members at the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) and several train operators.
Passengers faced major disruption in June after separate strike action by 40,000 rail workers.
Members of the RMT union at 13 train companies and Network Rail walked out in what was the biggest rail strike in 30 years. Talks between the RMT union and rail operators are set to resume this week.
The Aslef ballot results are among drivers at Chiltern, GWR, LNER, London Overground, Northern, Southeastern, TransPennine and West Midlands.
Dates of the proposed strike action have not yet been announced but unions must give 14 days notice.
This has led to fears of disruption to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham which is expected to attract about one million tourists between 28 July and 8 August.
Meanwhile, Aslef train drivers working for ScotRail have voted to accept a 5% pay increase, ending the dispute that had led to a reduced timetable for almost two months.