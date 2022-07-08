Elon Musk ends $44bn bid to buy Twitter
Elon Musk says he is ending $44bn (£36.2bn) bid to buy Twitter, alleging multiple breaches of merger agreement.
Today's announcement brings to an end a long-running saga after the world's richest person decided to buy Twitter in April.
Mr Musk has decided not to go ahead with the deal because Twitter failed to provide sufficient information on the number of spam and fake accounts.
He faces a $1bn (£830m) break-up fee and possible lawsuit by opting out.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
