Abenomics: How Shinzo Abe aimed to revitalise Japan's economy

Japan's present Prime Minister Fumio Kishida took over from Mr Suga last October. Like his two predecessors he is a member of the Liberal Democrat Party (LDP), but in an interview soon after taking office he told the Financial Times: "Abenomics clearly delivered results in terms of gross domestic product, corporate earnings and employment. But it failed to reach the point of creating a 'virtuous cycle'.""I want to achieve a virtuous economic cycle by raising the incomes of not just a certain segment, but a broader range of people to trigger consumption. I believe that's the key to how the new form of capitalism is going to be different from the past," he said.