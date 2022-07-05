Travel insurance: Air passengers warned to check for strike cover
Four in 10 travel insurance policies offer no protection for air passengers if holidays are cancelled owing to strikes, Which? has warned.
While airlines are required by law to refund the cost of a cancelled flight, some holidaymakers could lose money spent on hotels and other expenses.
The consumer group is urging people to look closely at their policy ahead of expected summer disruption.
Package holidays are covered in full if any part of the trip is cancelled.
Which? said that travellers who organise flights, accommodation, car hire and so on separately should always buy suitable travel insurance when they book.
If your flight is cancelled, customers have the right to either a full refund or a replacement flight. Many hotels also offer cancellation policies without a penalty.
However, many travellers could find themselves in need of a travel insurance claim if their holiday is thrown into disarray by a flight cancellations.
Which? assessed 199 policies offered by 71 providers and found 120 of them offered cover if travellers have to cancel a trip owing to strike action.
Of the remainder, 78 did not provide cover for cancellations owing to strikes, while for one policy it was an optional extra.
The consumer group also there were also significant disparities between policies for holidays affected by Covid.
Jenny Ross, money editor at Which?, said: "With many airlines warning of widespread disruption this summer and Covid cases on the rise, travellers should ensure they have taken out adequate insurance to cover any losses or unexpected costs they might face.
"We advise travellers to always check policies carefully to ensure they offer the cover that will be most appropriate to their trip, and to ensure they have cover in place from the time of booking."
Can you get compensation if your flight is cancelled?
If your flight is cancelled, you have the right to either a full refund, or a replacement flight.
"That different flight does not need to be with the same carrier - it can be an alternative, as long as it flies on the same day," says Julia Lo Bue-Said, chief executive of Advantage Travel Partnership.
If you and the airline can't agree on a new flight, it will refund you.
If the flight was cancelled with 14 days or less notice, you may also be entitled to compensation - but only if the airline is at fault.
"If it's a direct result of the airline, you're entitled to compensation, but if it's the airport, your compensation doesn't kick in," says Mrs Lo Bue-Said.
Cancellation plan
Last month, hundreds of British Airways workers at Heathrow Airport voted to go on strike over pay.
In addition to strikes, many businesses have struggled to recruit enough new staff to deal with resurgent demand for travel following the easing of Covid rules.
Airlines are expected to announce a series of cancellations to UK summer flights this week aimed at minimising disruption in the peak holiday season.
A government "amnesty" to the rules on airport slots is in place until Friday, allowing airlines to change schedules without facing a potential penalty.
Gatwick has already said it will be reducing the number of flights during the summer. Heathrow to date has not announced similar plans although last week it ordered 30 flights to be cancelled, saying it was expecting more passenger numbers than it could cope with.
Manchester Airport warned it would not be able to return to its pre-pandemic standards until the autumn.
On Monday, EasyJet said its chief operating officer, Peter Bellew, had resigned after a series of flight cancellations and disruption at the airline in recent weeks.