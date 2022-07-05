Royal Mail managers announce strike dates
Royal Mail managers across the UK are to go on strike this month, which could delay deliveries, in a dispute over pay and job cuts.
The Unite union said 2,400 managers will work to rule between 15 July and 19 July and will take part in strike action from 20 July to 22 July.
According to Unite, during these periods, deliveries and some services like tracked items, will be delayed.
Royal Mail said that there were "no grounds" for a strike.
Unite says the strike action is over Royal Mail's plans to cut 700 jobs and cut pay by up to £7,000.
The union's general secretary, Sharon Graham, said Royal Mail was "awash with cash but it is putting profits and dividends for the few at the top ahead of its duties as a public service.
"There is not a single aspect of these cuts which is about improving customer service. They are being driven entirely by a culture of greed and profiteering which has seized a 500-year-old essential service, driving it close to ruin," he continued.
"Our members are determined to force the business to take a different path, and they have the full backing of Unite."