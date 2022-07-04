EasyJet chief operating officer resigns
- Published
EasyJet's chief operating officer has resigned after a series of flight cancellations and disruption at the airline in recent weeks.
The airline said Peter Bellew had resigned "to pursue other business opportunities" and wished him well.
It comes after thousands of EasyJet flights have been cancelled - some at short notice.
Trade union Unite last month claimed there was a "lack of leadership" at the airline.
It said Mr Bellew should be "taking control of this situation".
The airline's chief executive Johan Lundgren said: "Everyone at EasyJet remains absolutely focused on delivering a safe and reliable operation this summer."
He has appointed David Morgan - who has been with the airline since 2016 - as interim chief operations officer.
The aviation sector shed thousands of jobs during Covid pandemic, but is now struggling to meet the rebound in demand for travel.