Royal Mail managers vote to strike over job cuts
- Published
Royal Mail could face summer strike action after managers voted to walk out over redundancy plans.
Some 2,400 managers working across 1,000 UK delivery offices voted by 86% to strike, Unite the Union said.
It comes a day after more than 115,000 Royal Mail staff from the Communication Workers Union (CWU) began voting over whether to go on strike over pay.
Royal Mail has previously said there are "no grounds" for strike action.
Unite said the dates of proposed strikes would be announced in the coming days.
Meanwhile, the result of the vote organised by the CWU are expected on 19 July and could amount to the biggest ever strike by its members.
Unison warned delivery chaos was "inevitable" unless Royal Mail executives returned to the negotiating table.