Nearly five million fewer donating, says charity sector
- Published
The number of people giving to charity in the UK has fallen sharply over the last two years, despite the return of in-person fundraising events, a survey suggests.
The drop in donations represented a "concerning trend", said the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF).
CAF said 4.9 million fewer people gave to charity or sponsored someone at the start of this year, compared to 2019.
But people donated larger-than-usual sums in response to the Ukraine crisis.
The CAF, an advisory group for the sector, said in March the average donation increased to £85, the highest the organisation has recorded, with around a third of people giving to that cause.
"Despite the huge generosity shown by the public to support charities helping people in Ukraine, our research shows a very concerning trend of fewer people giving to charity overall," said Neil Heslop, the group's chief executive.
He said overall the amount donated had also fallen, despite the return of opportunities for fundraising such as coffee mornings and marathons following the pandemic.
Sam Mercadante of the National Council for Voluntary Organisations described it as a "stark picture".
"Charities are being squeezed by the cost-of-living crisis: more people are seeking support, donations are falling, and inflation is eroding the value of income," she said.
Among those surveyed between January and April 2022, only 57% said they donated or sponsored someone in the previous 12 months, compared to 65% in the same period in 2019.
That suggested donor behaviour had reverted to its earlier trend of decline, despite an uptick in giving at the start of the pandemic, the CAF said.
Charitable giving in the UK
- Estimated £10.7bn given to charity in 2021, down from £11.3bn in 2020
- At the start of 2022, 57% of people said they had donated to charity, down from 62% in 2019
- Most popular cause is animal welfare, with 28% of donors supporting charities in this area
- Support for conservation and environmental causes has grown over last five years
Figures based on CAF monthly survey
The CAF conducts monthly research into charitable giving by surveying thousands of individuals, then calculating estimates for the overall population.
The latest report highlights the threefold pressures on the sector. The cost of living crisis, that has seen prices rising at the fastest rate for 40 years, was prompting people to cut back, including on charitable giving. Their survey suggests one in 12 people had already chosen not to donate, while one in eight said they were likely to cut back in that area.
In addition, costs were rising for the charities themselves, including through higher energy bills and staffing costs.
For many charities that comes at a time of increased demand for their services.
The CAF's estimates do not include money raised through commercial activities such as charity shops. However, charities operating shops, say they are struggling with the consequences of closures and a drop in the numbers of volunteers.