Credit Suisse bank found guilty over money laundering charges

The court heard evidence around the bank's role in accepting millions of Euros in bank deposits between 2004 and 2008, which it said was full of red flags.Prosecutors said that Ms Pampoulova-Bergomi had built a relationship with former Bulgarian wrestler Evelin Banev, who was a major figure in a European cocaine smuggling ring.The court heard that Pampoulova-Bergomi regularly collected bags full of cash amounting to £400,000 from people known to the wrestler.