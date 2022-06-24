Retail sales fall as people cut back on food shopping
- Published
UK retail sales fell in May with households cutting back on food shopping as the rising cost of living bites into household budgets.
Overall retail sales fell by 0.5% last month, following a rise of 0.4% in April, official figures show.
The Office for National Statistics said the drop was due to lower sales volumes in food stores, which fell by 1.6%.
It comes as a long-running measure of consumer confidence recorded its lowest score since records began in 1974.
Market research firm GfK said its consumer morale index fell to -41 in June from -40 in May, below levels that have previously preceded recessions.
The ONS said "affordability may explain" the longer downward trend of food sales in recent months.
"Feedback from supermarkets suggested customers were spending less on their food shop because of the rising cost of living," said Heather Bovill, deputy director for surveys and economic indicators at the ONS.
The ONS said one of its surveys found 88% of adults reported that their cost of living had increased over the last month and the most common reason reported was an increase in the price of food shopping (93%).
When asked about their shopping habits in the past two weeks, 44% of adults reported that they were buying less food when shopping, it added.
Separately, fuel sales volumes rose by 1.1% in May - despite record high petrol prices - which Ms Bovill suggested could be due to more workers returning to offices.
"These rises were offset by falls for household goods and department stores, with retailers in these areas reporting consumer reluctance to spend due to affordability worries and higher prices," she added.
"The proportion of online sales slipped back in May but remain substantially higher than before the pandemic."
Prices are continuing to rise at their fastest rate for 40 years with food costs, particularly for bread, cereal and meat, climbing.