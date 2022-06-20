Will teachers and NHS staff accept a large real pay cut?

There is some evidence that this is happening in the USA. But not much so far in the UK, where prices certainly have spiked, and wages not - though that could change. There are structural reasons for this. Union membership has fallen from 13 million at the 1970s peak to 6 million now, representing a fifth rather than a half of the total workforce. While the Government privately accepts that the numbers affected are small in relation to the whole economy, there is a "signalling effect", they argue, from high profile public disputes.