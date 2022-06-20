Primark finally goes online in new click-and-collect trial
Primark is to finally sell its clothes online through a new click-and-collect service for children's products.
The High Street retailer said 2,000 goods will be offered through a trial which will run out of 25 shops in the north west of England.
Until now, Primark has resisted selling its products online unlike other retailers.
As a result, the business was hit hard by Covid restrictions while stores were closed.
Parent company Associated British Foods (ABF) said the move builds on recent improvements to its website.
The group recently revamped its UK site to give more details of in-store ranges, so customers can browse the full collection and check availability before coming into stores.
ABF said its new website, which launched in April, saw online traffic rise by around 60%.
It said the trial will allow customers who live nearer a smaller Primark store access to a much wider range of items.
"Our average-size stores are only able to stock a limited range and for these customers the number of options available to them will broadly double, increasing even more for customers of our small stores," said ABF.
"This trial will enable us to provide more fashion, licence and lifestyle products to more customers and more often."
The group said Primark sales increased by 81% in the three months to the end of May, when compared with last year.
All Primark stores were open during the period, unlike last year when most stores were closed until the middle of April due to lockdown restrictions.