Heineken says Father's Day beer contest is a scam
By Jennifer Meierhans
BBC News
- Published
A competition to win free beer for Father's Day circulating on WhatsApp is a scam, Heineken has said.
The message offers the chance to win one of 5,000 coolers full of lager and links to a fake quiz-style competition.
But Heineken said this was a phishing scam - a way of tricking someone into clicking a malicious link or entering personal information like bank details.
A spokesperson urged anyone who got the message to "delete it immediately". The BBC has contacted WhatsApp for comment.
Heineken's representative added: "We're aware of the current phishing scam circulating through social networks, which is not sanctioned by Heineken. We have alerted the relevant authorities."
Consumer rights group Which? said people should "always be suspicious of a message from an unknown number, no matter how tempting the offer may be".
"Never click on links in messages as scammers can use URLs to download malware onto your device or take you to a website that will try to steal your personal and bank details," it said in a warning about the Heineken scam on its website.
Anyone who clicked a suspicious link who thinks they might have given details away should contact their bank immediately and report the scam to Action Fraud, it said.
"If you receive a random text or WhatsApp message from a brand that you discover is fraudulent, open up the WhatsApp chat from the unknown number, open the sender's contact details and select Block and Report, it said.
Suspicious text messages could be reported to 7726, a free spam reporting service, as well as to the company the text was claiming to be from, it said.