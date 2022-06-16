UK interest rates raised to 1.25% by Bank of England
UK interest rates have risen further as the Bank of England attempts to stem the pace of rising prices.
Interest rates have increased from 1% to 1.25%, the fifth consecutive rise since December last year, putting them at the highest level in 13 years.
It comes as finances are being squeezed by the rising cost of living, driven by record fuel and energy prices.
Inflation - the rate at which prices rise - is currently running at a 40-year high.