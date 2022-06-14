Rising prices see regular pay drop at fastest rate in a decade
- Published
Regular pay is falling at the fastest rate in more than a decade when taking into account rising prices, the Office for National Statistics has said.
Between February and April, pay excluding bonuses was down 2.2% from a year earlier when adjusted for inflation, the ONS said.
UK household budgets are being squeezed by record fuel and energy costs.
However, pay including bonuses is outpacing price rises, rising by 0.4% when taking inflation into account.
Sam Beckett, head of economic statistics at the ONS, said a "high level of bonuses" was continuing to "cushion the effects of rising prices on total earnings for some workers".
"But if you exclude bonuses, pay in real terms is falling at its fastest rate in over a decade," she added.
Regular pay has fallen roughly by 1.6% for private sector workers and 4.5% for those in the public sector.
Meanwhile, the ONS said the number of job vacancies in the UK rose to a new record of 1.3 million from March to May.
The unemployment rate stood at 3.8% in the February to April period, while the employment rate was 75.6% which is still lower than before the pandemic.
The ONS added the the number of "economically inactive" people - those without a job and not seeking to work - had fallen slightly in the past three months, but was still higher than before Covid struck.
Ms Beckett said at the start of the pandemic many young people leaving education had "disengaged" from the looking for work due to most businesses and work places being shut during lockdowns.
But she told the BBC's Today programme more recently the "story had changed" with more people over the age of 50 becoming economically inactive by "retiring early, or just not needing to work, or indeed suffering ill health".