UK economy shrinks as firms battle higher prices
- Published
The UK economy shrank again in April as businesses felt the impact of price rises and supply chain shortages.
The economy contracted by 0.3% in April after it shrank by 0.1% the month before, official figures showed.
April was the first time all main sectors of the economy - services, manufacturing and production - had shrunk since January 2021.
The Bank of England has warned of a "sharp economic slowdown" and concerns over a recession have been raised.
Prices are rising at their fastest rate for 30 years by record-high fuel and energy costs.
The Bank of England has forecast that inflation - the rate at which prices rise - could reach more than 10% by the end of the year.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the main driver of April's contraction was the fall in the services sector due to the winding down of the NHS's Covid test and trace operation.
Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS, said manufacturing also "suffered" in April, with some companies being affected by rising fuel and energy prices.
However, car sales grew, recovering from a "significantly weaker than usual March", when new registrations came out.