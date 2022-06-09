Cost of filling average car with petrol hits £100
The cost of filling an average family car with petrol has hit £100 as fuel prices continue to rise, the RAC says.
The motoring group called it "a truly dark day" as the cost of filling a 55-litre tank with petrol reached £100.27 on Wednesday and £103.43 for diesel.
Soaring fuel prices have been driven by the war in Ukraine and moves to reduce Europe's dependence on Russian oil.
There are also concerns petrol retailers are not passing on a recent cut in fuel duty to consumers.
The RAC's fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: "While fuel prices have been setting new records on a daily basis, households up and down the country may never have expected to see the cost of filling an average-sized family car reach three figures.
"With RAC research showing as many as eight-in-10 depend on their cars many must be wondering if any further financial support from the government will be forthcoming.
"March's 5p fuel duty cut now looks paltry as wholesale petrol costs have already increased by five-times that amount since the Spring Statement (25p) in March."