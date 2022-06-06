Revolut's banking app crashes for some customers
Revolut's global banking app has crashed for some customers due to a "technical problem".
Users of the app took to Twitter to voice their concerns as the company's website showed reports of hundreds of outages since Monday morning.
Revolut said it was sorry that some customers were having issues and it was working to fix the problem.
The London-based company is one of the most popular new start-ups challenging the traditional banking industry.
"This is a technical problem that we're working to fix as soon as possible," Revolut said in a statement. "We apologise for the inconvenience."
On the digital banking service's website, it suggests there have been problems with people being unable to sign in on the app, and also exchange currencies. The company said the issue could also be affecting the figures appearing in people's account balances.
"We experienced some technical issues today with our app that have impacted some of our customers. We can confirm that all our customers' money and data is safe," the firm said in a statement.
"We've been working to fix it since it was flagged this morning and expect to have it sorted out very soon."
"Our app and services remain up and running for the majority of our customers and we apologise to anyone affected and for any inconvenience caused."
London-based Revolut, a digital banking and payments start-up, launched in the UK in 2015 and set a record last year as the UK's most valuable private tech company ever.
It reached a £24bn valuation in its latest funding round, making it more valuable than High Street bank NatWest.
Founded by the former Lehman Brothers trader Nik Storonsky, the start-up was an early entry into crypto-currency markets - which some say rocketed it to success.