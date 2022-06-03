US firms add more jobs than expected in May
- Published
US employers added more new jobs than expected in May with payrolls rising by 390,000, according to new data.
The figure from the US Labor Department beat economists' forecasts for a 325,0000 rise in new roles though May's increase was the slowest for a year.
The unemployment rate held at 3.6% for the third month in a row.
The health of the labour market in the world's largest economy is being closely watched as fast-rising prices raise fears of future downturn.
In recent weeks, companies in the tech industry and elsewhere have shared plans to slow or freeze hiring.
Retail giants such as Walmart, Target and Amazon have warned that profits will be hit as rising prices are proving difficult to pass onto customers while sentiment for both consumers and the financial markets have slipped.
Data shows that the annual rate of US inflation hit 8.5% in the year to April, which is a slight drop from the level recorded for March but is the highest rate since 1981.
Analysts said the job growth in May remained solid, if slower, than over the last year.
"Part of the slowing in payrolls in recent months likely is a knee-jerk reaction to higher costs due to the surge in energy prices triggered by the war in Ukraine," said said Ian Shepherdson, chief economist of Pantheon Macroeconomics.
But we also wonder if employers have cut back hiring in anticipation of consumers' reining-in their spending?"
Though he said: "So far, that hasn't happened."
Many economists have long warned that job growth was bound to slow after months of unusually strong gains.
Employment in the US has now nearly recovered to where it was before the Covid-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, the Labor Department said.
Last month, bars and restaurants reported the biggest rise in jobs. Employment in retail declined.
As companies compete for workers, pay has been rising faster than it has in years. Last month, the average hourly wage in the US rose to $31.95 (£25.50) last month - up 5.2% compared to a year ago. However, pay growth is failing to keep up with the rising cost of living.
The US Federal Reserve, like other central banks around the world, is raising interest rates to try to curb inflation.
Such moves typically slow economic growth by making borrowing more expensive and reducing demand.
Sophia Koropeckyj, managing director at Moody's Analytics, said: "Today's report will keep the Fed on track in its tightening program in order to steer the economy toward a soft landing (slowing the economy) without tipping it over the edge toward recession and to help prevent a wage-price spiral from forming.
"The probability of recession is inching higher, but we still expect better than even odds of avoiding a downturn."