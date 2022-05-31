Holiday firm cancels flights ahead of Jubilee break
- Published
Holiday giant Tui has announced it is cancelling more flights as air passengers face more disruption ahead of the Jubilee bank holiday weekend.
Tui will cancel six flights a day until the end of June, which it blamed on staff shortages at Manchester Airport.
Around two million people are set to fly over the bank holiday in one of the busiest periods so far this year.
On Tuesday, Glasgow, Stansted and Gatwick airports reported high passenger numbers.
Tui has already announced some cancellations. It said that affected customers will receive a full refund for their holidays "as well as an extra gesture of goodwill".
A spokesperson for Tui said: "We understand how disappointing this this will be for those impacted; however, we believe this is necessary to provide stability and a better customer service at Manchester Airport."
Manchester Airport said: "From extensive discussions with the TUI and Swissport management teams, it is clear that they are experiencing temporary staff shortages, in common with other aviation and travel companies.
"Given these challenges, we understand TUI's difficult decision to cancel a number of services over the course of the next month, although we are obviously disappointed to see passengers' plans disrupted in this way."
