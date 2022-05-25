Marks & Spencer pulls out of Russia permanently
Marks & Spencer says it will fully exit the Russian market following the invasion of Ukraine.
The retail giant stopped shipments to Russia in March but previously said complex franchise deals prevented it from withdrawing completely, with about 50 shops still open.
But the firm said after negotiations it would fully exit its Russian franchise.
It came as M&S reported pre-tax profits of £392m for the year to 2 April - up from a loss of £209m the previous year.
However, M&S said it expected sales growth to slow due to rising costs and increased pressure on customer budgets.
The company said it was facing increased food costs, driven by global supply issues and labour shortages, while factory, transport and freight costs, as well as continued supply issues in China, were putting pressure on its clothing and home business.
Household budgets are being squeezed by rising food, energy and fuel bills, with inflation, the rate at which prices price, hitting 9% in April - the highest level for 40 years.
Supply chain issues, the war in Ukraine and rising raw material costs are all pushing up the cost of living.