Retail sales jump in April driven by food stores

UK retail sales rose in April driven by strong food store sales, in particular alcohol and tobacco.

The surprise jump of 1.4% in sales volumes followed a fall of 1.2% in March and means that sales remain above their pre-Covid levels.

However, over the three months to the end of April sales overall edged down by 0.3%, official figures show.

Separately, a survey indicated that consumer confidence in May fell to its lowest level since 1974.

ONS deputy director for surveys and economic indicators Heather Bovill, said: "April's rise was driven by an increase in supermarket sales, led by alcohol and tobacco and sweet treats, with off-licences also reporting a boost, possibly due to people staying in more to save money."

However, she added the figures still showed a "continued longer term downward trend".

