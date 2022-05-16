McDonald's to leave Russia for good after 30 years
McDonald's has said it will permanently leave Russia after 30 years and has started to sell its restaurants there.
The fast food giant said it made the decision because of the "humanitarian crisis" and "unpredictable operating environment" caused by the Ukraine war.
The company said this meant owning business in Russia was "no longer tenable" or consistent with its values.
In March McDonald's said it was temporarily closing its roughly 850 restaurants in the country.