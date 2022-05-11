Price increases in the US ease slightly in April
The pace of price increases in the US eased slightly last month, as costs for petrol, used cars and clothing slipped.
The annual pace of inflation was 8.3% in April, down from 8.5% in the prior month, the Labor Department said.
That marked the first decline in months, but the rate of price increases remained at multi-decade highs.
The cost of groceries, housing and items like airline tickets continued to rise, putting pressure on policymakers to rein in the increases.