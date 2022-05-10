Queen's Speech: Government turning its back on workers, unions say
The omission from the Queen's Speech of measures to improve workers' rights has triggered anger from unions.
Flexible working rights, protections against pregnancy discrimination, and rights for staff to keep all tips had been hoped for in an Employment Bill.
Plans for the bill were first announced by the government in 2019.
TUC head Frances O'Grady accused the government of "turning its back" on workers, adding that it would see "bad bosses celebrating".
"No Employment Bill means vital rights that ministers had promised - like default flexible working, fair tips and protection from pregnancy discrimination - risk being ditched for good," she said.
"And it means no action on the scourge of insecure work and ending exploitative practices like zero-hours contracts and fire and rehire.
"But by shelving the Employment Bill, ministers have sent a signal that they are happy for rogue employers to ride roughshod over workers' rights."
There had been concerns that workers' rights could be watered down after the UK left the EU, and worries about treatment of employees in the gig economy had also led to calls for reform.
When first announced, the bill had promised:
- the creation of a single enforcement body, offering greater protections for workers
- making sure that tips left for workers go to them in full
- all workers would have the right to ask for a more predictable contract
- redundancy protections would be extended to prevent pregnancy and maternity discrimination
- parents allowed to take extended leave for neonatal care
- entitlement to one week's leave for unpaid carers
- subject to consultation, the bill also proposed making flexible working the default unless employers have good reason not to.
Neil Carberry, chief executive of the Recruitment & Employment Confederation, said it was "incredibly disappointing that the government has chosen to kick the Employment Bill into the long grass again".
"It is now two and a half years since the Employment Bill was first promised, and five years since the Taylor review into modern working practices - the government must prove its commitment to this issue and bring forward this bill as soon as possible."