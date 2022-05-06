House prices hit new record but growth set to slow
- Published
The average UK house price hit a fresh record in April but growth is set to slow this year as inflation and interest rates rise.
The Halifax said house prices rose 1.1%, taking the average to £286,079.
While it said prices had grown for 10 months in a row - the longest run since 2016 - it said "the headwinds facing the wider economy cannot be ignored".
Hikes in the cost of living and higher interest rates will squeeze household budgets, the mortgage lender predicted.
On Thursday, the Bank of England warned of an economic downturn as it raised interest rates to the highest level in 13 years.
Home owners on fixed-rate mortgages have been cushioned from rate rises so far, the Halifax said.
But Russell Galley, managing director at the Halifax said the house price to income ratio was already at its highest ever level.
"With interest rates on the rise and inflation further squeezing household budgets, it remains likely that the rate of house price growth will slow by the end of this year," he added.
Demand
In the short-term, property sales and purchases and mortgage approvals are still above pre-pandemic levels, and the Halifax expects the market to remain buoyant for now.
House prices are being driven up because there are more people looking to buy than there are properties for sale, it said.
The biggest demand is for larger, family homes, rather than smaller properties such as flats.
Over the past year, prices for detached and semi-detached properties have risen by over 12%, compared to just 7.1% for flats, according to the Halifax figures.
And the net cash increase for detached properties, at just under £50,000 over the past year, is nearly five times more than for flats.
The price of the average house in London reached £537,896 a new record for the city.