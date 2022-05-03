BP profits soar amid calls for a windfall tax
BP's profits for the first three months of this year have more than doubled after oil and gas prices soared.
The oil giant reported an underlying profit of $6.2bn (£4.9bn) compared to $2.6bn in the same period last year - ahead of expectations.
BP said the increase was due in part to "exceptional oil and gas trading".
Rising profits have prompted calls for a one-off windfall tax on energy companies to help UK households grappling with rising household bills.
Labour has previously said it was "only fair and right" that energy firms making higher profits should pay more tax.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said explore a policy if the companies did not invest enough in the UK's energy supply. On Tuesday, BP has announced plans to invest £18bn in UK energy by the end of 2030.
BP also outlined that it had taken a $24.4bn hit on its decision to exit its shareholding in Russian energy giant Rosneft following the Kremlin's assault on Ukraine.
Including the cost of exiting its 19.75% shareholding in Rosneft, BP reported a loss of $20.3bn for the first quarter.
"In a quarter dominated by the tragic events in Ukraine and volatility in energy markets, bp's focus has been on supplying the reliable energy our customers need," said BP's chief executive Bernard Looney.