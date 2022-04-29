Airbnb to let staff work from home indefinitely
- Published
- comments
- Comments
Airbnb is to let its employees work from anywhere for as long as they like, the accommodation platform has said.
Its staff will be able to work from home or the office and move anywhere in the country they live without their pay being affected, the company said.
The move is in contrast to the likes of Google in the US, where staff who work from home may see their pay cut.
Other tech firms who have flexible working policies include Cisco and Microsoft.
Airbnb chief executive Brian Chesky sent employees an email on Thursday detailing its new flexible working policy.
He predicted that in 10 years, flexible working would be the norm for many people.
"If we limited our talent pool to a commuting radius around our offices, we would be at a significant disadvantage," he said. "The best people live everywhere, not concentrated in one area."
He added that employees would have "the flexibility to travel and work around the world" from September for up to 90 days.