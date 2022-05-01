Eid celebrations squeezed by cost of living crisis

She says her community had not been able to celebrate Ramadan and Eid twice over as they'd wish, thanks to lockdowns. And now there was a pressure to pull out the stops. "It's the same as Christmas. People go into debt, they want to spend on their children," Rifhat explains. "We want to give a good Eid, we want to give nice presents to our children and the families that we're working with, they don't have that."