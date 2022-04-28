UK asks coal plants to delay closure over energy supply concerns
- Published
The government has written to energy firms asking them to delay the closure of UK coal-fired power plants.
The move follows concerns over possible disruption to Russian gas supplies to Europe due to the war in Ukraine.
The government said it was exploring "a wide range of options to further bolster our energy security and domestic supply".
The plants were due to close in the autumn as the UK moves towards more sustainable energy production.
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng wrote to EDF, Drax and Uniper this month to ask that they temporarily extend the operation of the coal plants, which are used for back-up generation.
The UK gets very little of its power from coal, but generates a lot of electricity from gas.
A government spokesperson said: "In light of Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine, it is right that we explore a wide range of options to further bolster our energy security and domestic supply.
"That's why we are exploring slightly extending the life of our remaining coal-fired power stations to provide additional back up electricity this coming winter if needed.
"It remains our firm commitment to end the use of coal power by October 2024."
The government is "confident that electricity security will be maintained".
The energy suppliers would receive subsidies worth tens of millions of pounds, the Times reported, and those subsidies would be recouped from energy bills.
French energy giant EDF, which has been asked to delay the full closure of its West Burton A plant in Nottinghamshire, said half of the plant started to be decommissioned in the summer of 2021, and the rest was "available over the recent winter to supply electricity during peak times".
"The plan is to start decommissioning the final two units at the start of October 2022, and many processes have already been put in place to achieve that, including reducing the site's staffing numbers and running down the coal stock," it said.
"EDF has recently been asked by the UK government to consider what it would take to make West Burton A available next winter and this remains under discussion."
The three energy firms are in discussions with the National Grid Electricity System Operator, which makes sure UK electricity supply meets demand, over the amount of subsidy that would be needed to keep that coal-fired capacity.
EDF said it needed the Electricity System Operator "to offer acceptable terms" so it could invest in the plant, buy coal, and support operating costs.
"We would be available on a standby arrangement, like this last winter, supplying at peak periods only," a spokesperson said.
Drax, which mothballed the coal-fired units at its North Yorkshire power station in 2021, said it still expected to close them completely in September 2022, "but remains committed to supporting security of supply in the UK".
It said whether it would delay closing them "remains under review" and that it is "looking carefully" at options.
Uniper, one of Germany's biggest energy firms, said the government had asked it to explore the possibility of keeping its unit at Ratcliffe power station, due to close in September 2022, open for longer.
On Wednesday, Russia halted gas exports to Poland and Bulgaria after they refusal to pay for supplies in roubles.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered "unfriendly" countries to pay for gas in roubles as part of efforts to prop up the currency in the wake of Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.
The EU called the decision to halt Polish and Bulgarian supplies "an instrument of blackmail".