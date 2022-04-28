US economy contracts as Covid disrupts business

The US economy contracted in the first three months of the year partly due to a resurgence in coronavirus cases disrupting businesses.

Figures from the Commerce Department showed that gross domestic product fell at an annualised rate of 1.4%.

Slower economic growth was expected in the first quarter of the year, but the figure was worse than forecast.

It is the first contraction in the economy since the pandemic-induced recession in 2020.

Economists polled by Reuters had originally forecast the economy grew at a rate of 1.1%.

