Post Office scandal victims still waiting for compensation

Of more than 2,000 others who lost out financially because of the faulty Horizon software just over half have now received an offer of compensation. Of those 892 payments have been made totalling £7.1m, and 44 applications are now in a dispute resolution process because the offer was rejected. Hundreds of others are still waiting to hear if they qualify. Many of these individuals were dismissed from their jobs, and lost their businesses without ever being criminally prosecuted.