Retail sales fall as rising cost of living bites
- Published
UK retail sales fell by 1.4% in March as the rising cost of living hit consumer spending, according to official data.
Online sales were hit particularly hard as people tightened their belts, the Office for National Statistics said.
Fuel sales also fell as people cut non-essential travel amid record petrol and diesel prices.
However, overall retail sales were still 2.2% above pre-Covid levels, the ONS said.
The cost of living crisis is being driven by surges in fuel, energy and food prices, with inflation running at 7% - its highest rate for 30 years.
Darren Morgan, ONS director of economic statistics, said: "Retail sales fell back notably in March with rises in the cost of living hitting consumers' spending."
Along with declines in online and fuel sales, food sales also continued to fall, dropping for the fifth consecutive month, he said.