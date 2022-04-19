Netflix loses subscribers for first time in more than 10 years
The number of Netflix subscribers has fallen for the first time in more than a decade.
The streaming company lost 200,000 members in the first three months of the year, the company said on Tuesday.
The declines came as the firm raised prices in key markets including the US and UK, while pulling out of Russia.
But Netflix warned that more losses are coming, and it hinted it will start to crack down on account-sharing as it pushes to sign up new members.
It said it expected to shed two million subscribers in the three months to July.
"Our revenue growth has slowed considerably as our results and forecast below show," the company said in a letter to shareholders as it released its quarterly results.
"Our relatively high household penetration - when including the large number of households sharing accounts - combined with competition, is creating revenue growth headwinds.
"The big Covid boost to streaming obscured the picture until recently."
The last time the company lost members in a quarter was October 2011. It enjoyed a surge of sign-ups during the pandemic and now boasts more than 220 million subscribers globally.
Shares in the company plunged more than 20% in after-hours trading in New York following the news.