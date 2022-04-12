US inflation soars to 8.5% on surging fuel prices
The US inflation rate hit a fresh 40-year high in the year to March after fuel prices soared during the first full month of the Ukraine war.
Consumer prices surged by 8.5% - the largest annual gain since December 1981 - following a double-digit rise in energy prices.
Last month, President Joe Biden banned all imports of oil and gas from Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.
At the same time, US fuel prices reached new records.
President Vladimir Putin launched the assault on Ukraine on 24 February, triggering a wave of international sanctions against Russia, which is the world's second largest oil exporter.
US energy prices rose by 32% in the year to March, according to the country's Labor Department.
It also said that food prices had surged over the same period, up by 8.8%. Like energy, food price inflation has been exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Both countries are big exporters of widely-used goods such as wheat and sunflower oil.
The soaring rate of US inflation prompted the Federal Reserve last month to lift its key interest rate for the first time in three years. The US central bank also signalled that the interest will rise a number of times this year.
Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities, said: "The bottom line is inflation is going to stick around for a while, but we could see it begin to reverse in the summer months, provided we get some cooling off in agricultural and energy prices."
On a month-by-month basis, prices rose 1.2% in March compared with a 0.8% rise in February.