Manchester Airport boss warns queues could continue for weeks
By Katy Austin, Becky Morton & Lora Jones
BBC Business
- Published
Long queues at Manchester Airport could continue for weeks, with some facing waits of up to 90 minutes, the airport group's deputy chief executive says.
Travellers have recently faced long waits for check-in and security, with the airport blaming staff shortages.
Ken O'Toole told the BBC the chaotic scenes last weekend were an "isolated incident".
But he said he believed people would prefer to queue than see their flight cancelled.
It comes as travel organisation Abta said that travel bookings for this year are approaching pre-pandemic levels. Jet2, the second biggest holiday operator in the UK, is operating more flights this Easter than in 2019, for example.
Mr O'Toole - the deputy chief executive of Manchester Airports Group - said the speed of the recovery for the travel sector since Covid restrictions eased had taken the airport by surprise, leaving it short-staffed.
He said 220 new staff had been recruited, who were currently being trained and would start work over the coming weeks.
In the meantime, he urged travellers to be prepared for longer waits and to arrive three hours in advance to ensure they do not miss their flights around the Easter holidays.
"We want to protect the full flying schedule. We want to make sure that after two years of people not getting away, those trips that they have booked, they can take them," he said.
"That unfortunately does mean on occasion there will be queues which are not acceptable, they're not what we're aiming for.
"But the compromise between having that situation or cancelling lots of flights for people - which other airports have done in recent weeks - we believe people would prefer to accept a queue and make sure they get away."
'Excessive delays'
It comes after the boss of the airlines watchdog wrote to UK airlines expressing frustration and concern for holiday-makers.
Richard Moriarty, chief executive of the Civil Aviation Authority, said "late-notice cancellations and excessive delays at airports" were distressing for passengers and could hit consumer confidence.
He called on airlines and airports to work together to ensure disruption is "kept to a minimum".
The warning came after EasyJet cancelled dozens of flights each day this week, blaming Covid absences. British Airways has also scrapped some flights, although most had been made in advance.
Mr O'Toole acknowledged the next four to six weeks would still be a "difficult period" for Manchester Airport, with some passengers facing queues of 60 to 90 minutes.
But he said the majority would only wait for 30 to 40 minutes, compared to a target of 15 minutes in normal times, while some people would get through quicker.
Asked why other airports had not faced such severe disruption, Mr O'Toole suggested there were issues "across the sector" but Manchester had been hit by problems earlier because it was recovering more quickly than its competitors.
On Tuesday, Manchester Airports Group said its managing director Karen Smart was standing down, amid criticism of long queues for security and check-in that led to some passengers missing flights.
The problems first came to light in mid-March when travellers were left waiting for hours, with some forced to queue outside in the car park.
While Manchester Airport appears to be the worst affected, Heathrow, Gatwick and Birmingham have also been hit by delays and cancellations.
The Airport Operators Association said staff shortages and the fact that many passengers are still having to present Covid-related documents at check-in had increased the time taken to move through airports.
Meanwhile, ferry passengers have also seen disruption since the Easter holiday period began last weekend, with the no-notice sackings of hundreds of P&O Ferries staff placing pressure on other operators while demand for travel has picked up.
In Dover, lorry drivers and holiday-makers have been forced to queue for hours due to traffic around the port.
Dover District Council has said it is prepared to declare "a major incident" if the disruption continues into the weekend.
On Friday, ferry company DFDS reported delays of two hours on its services from Dover.
P&O Ferries has said all its Dover-Calais routes will remain suspended this weekend but it is preparing to get its Pride of Kent and Spirit of Britain ships back in action on the route by next week.