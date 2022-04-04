Kinder Surprise eggs recalled over salmonella link
Several batches of Kinder Surprise eggs are being recalled because they might be contaminated with salmonella, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said.
It follows a number of food poisoning cases in young children, the FSA said.
It advised people not to eat Kinder Surprise 20g eggs or the three-pack of eggs with best before dates between 11 July and 7 October 2022.
The chocolate maker, Ferrero, is voluntarily recalling the products as a precautionary measure.
The eggs affected by the recall had all been manufactured at the same factory in Belgium. Other products manufactured by Kinder are not believed to be affected, the FSA said.
The agency said in an alert that investigations by public health bodies "found a link between reported cases of salmonella poisoning across the UK and a specific product produced by the Ferrero company".
"We know that these particular products are popular with young children, especially as Easter approaches, so we would urge parents and guardians of children to check if any products already in their home are affected by this recall," said Tina Potter, head of incidents at the FSA.
She said the FSA was working closely with Ferrero and safety authorities to identify the exact cause of the outbreak.
Dr Lesley Larkin, of the UK Heath Security Agency, said symptoms of salmonellosis, which can include diarrhoea, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and fever, "typically resolve themselves within a few days".
She said symptoms could be more severe, especially in young children and those with weakened immune systems and anybody with concerns should contact their GP or call NHS 111.
Salmonella can be spread from person to person, so Dr Larkin advised anyone with symptoms to wash their hands thoroughly and avoid handling other people's food.