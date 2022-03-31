Energy websites crash in meter readings rush
Energy websites have been crashing as customers rush to submit meter readings ahead of bills rising on Friday.
Suppliers including Shell Energy and EDF said they were working to resolve issues with their websites and apps.
Experts have encouraged people to submit readings so their usage is covered by the current cheaper rates.
On Friday, the energy price cap - the maximum price suppliers in England, Wales and Scotland can charge households - is being raised.
Recording a meter reading prevents suppliers estimating usage and potentially charging for energy used before 1 April at the higher rate.
A spokesman for Shell Energy said: "Our website is experiencing disruption as we deal with a surge in the number of customers trying to access their account.
"Our teams are working hard to keep it online and we thank customers for their patience."
A spokesman for EDF said it was also aware of technical issues affecting its website and app when customers tried to submit meter readings.
"We are working hard to try and resolve this and would encourage customers to try again later and apologise for the inconvenience this is causing," he said.
A message on the British Gas website said it was also facing "some technical issues we're trying to resolve as quickly as possible".
It said customers could still submit readings but warned it could take "a little time to update your account with the meter reading you provided today".
E.On, Scottish Power, British Gas and SSE are also experiencing problems with their websites, according to Downdetector, which monitors outages.
In response to one customer who complained they were unable to submit meter reading online, E.On Next, in a now deleted tweet, blamed consumer expert Martin Lewis for "creating unprecedented demand bringing down Britain".
Mr Lewis had urged his social media followers to submit meter readings ahead of 1 April when prices will rise.
One British Gas customer Izmir Smajlaj, from Streatham, said he had tried for almost two hours to submit a meter reading online.
"Every time it pops up as an error. The system is probably overloaded with people trying to do the same," he told the BBC.
"I tried a laptop, phone, my partner's phone. Tried to reach the British Gas helpline for half an hour then gave up [because] I'm at work."
Graham Ruddock, from Bracknell in Berkshire, said he had been trying all morning to log into his E.On Next account to record a meter reading.
Justina Miltienyte, head of policy at comparison site Uswitch.com, said customers struggling to submit a meter reading should try again later or take a photo of their reading with the date stamp visible as evidence.
"Your supplier may offer other ways to submit readings, so have a look at the recent communications they've sent you to find further details," she added.
A spokesman for trade association Energy UK said it may be possible to submit readings through automated phone lines or apps if websites are down.
"Customers with smart meters do not need to worry as their readings are automatically sent to their supplier," he added.