P&O Ferries: UK plans to block ferries that don't pay minimum wage
The UK will give ports new powers to block ferries from docking if they do not pay their crew the UK minimum wage.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps set out the plans following the no-notice sackings of 800 P&O Ferries staff earlier this month.
"This will send a clear message to the maritime industry: we will not allow this to happen again," he said.
He has also asked the Insolvency Service to consider disqualifying P&O's boss as a company director.
Peter Hebblethwaite has so far refused to resign over the scandal, but Mr Shapps said he had written to the regulator conveying his "firm belief" that he is "unfit to lead a British company".
P&O Ferries drew outrage from politicians, unions and the public when it sacked hundreds of seafarers without any notice, replacing them with agency workers paid less than the minimum wage.
The UK minimum wage is £8.91 per hour for workers over 23. The average rate paid to the agency staff brought in by P&O Ferries is £5.50, which is in line with international maritime standards.
Mr Hebblethwaite then admitted to MPs that the firm had knowingly broken the law by not consulting with unions and planned to compensate workers instead.
Speaking in the House of Commons, the transport secretary suggested that the company will be forced to "fundamentally rethink their decision".
He set out a number of measures in response to the shock redundancies, including plans to create "minimum wage corridors" on ferry routes between the UK and other countries.
He added that he would take action to prevent employers using "fire and re-hire tactics" where the employer has not made "all reasonable efforts to reach agreement through a full and thorough consultation".
Mr Shapps said: "P&O Ferries' failure to see reason, to recognise the public anger, and to do the right thing by their staff has left the government with no choice.
"Where new laws are needed, we will create them. Where legal loopholes are cynically exploited, we will close them. And where employment rights are too weak, we will strengthen them."
But unions hit out at the government's response, saying it was too little, too late.
Mick Lynch, the general secretary of the RMT union, said: "Despite all the bluster, Grant Shapps has failed to grasp the opportunity to adequately stand up to the banditry behaviour of P&O.
"The prime minister repeatedly said to parliament that the government would be taking legal action save British seafarers' jobs but he has failed to keep his word," he said.
The union is calling for "more radical reforms to save the UK seafarer from oblivion", it said.
'Out of touch'
Phil Parry, a former maritime lawyer and founder of The Maritime HR Association, said that the P&O Ferries' announcement demonstrated how certain shipping practices were now "out of touch".
"While P&O were correct about it being quite normal within shipping to employ foreign workers on off-shore contracts, today that argument feels incredibly outdated," he said.
"Ironically, their cavalier approach has probably forced the government to act more forcibly on applying national minimum wage to UK ferry trades than they otherwise would have done," he added.