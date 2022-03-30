P&O Ferries: UK plans to block ferries that don't pay minimum wage
The UK will give ports new powers to block ferries from docking if they do not pay their crew the UK minimum wage.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps set out the measures following the no-notice sackings of 800 P&O Ferries staff earlier this month.
"This will send a clear message to the maritime industry: we will not allow this to happen again," he said in the House of Commons.
But unions expressed disappointment that the plans didn't go far enough.
And the British Ports Association said ports were not the vehicle to enforce minimum wage rules.
Mr Shapps also confirmed that he has asked the Insolvency Service to consider disqualifying P&O boss Peter Hebblethwaite as a company director.
Mr Hebblethwaite has refused to resign over the scandal, but Mr Shapps said he had written to the regulator conveying his "firm belief" that he is "unfit to lead a British company".
P&O Ferries drew outrage from politicians, unions and the public when it sacked hundreds of seafarers without any notice, replacing them with agency workers paid less than the minimum wage.
The UK minimum wage is £8.91 per hour for workers over 23. The average rate paid to the agency staff brought in by P&O Ferries is £5.50, which is in line with international maritime standards.
Mr Hebblethwaite then admitted to MPs that the firm had knowingly broken the law by not consulting with unions and planned to compensate workers instead.
Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Shapps suggested the company would be forced to "fundamentally rethink their decision".
He said he wanted to see British ports refusing access to ferry companies "who don't pay a fair wage, as soon as [is] practical".
The government will consult on the changes needed to make it a legal requirement, he added, but urged ports to take action "as soon as practical".
However, responding to the announcement, the boss of the British Ports Association, Richard Ballantyne, said: "While it's right the government and the ferry industry look to improve employment rules and standards, the expectation that port authorities will need to enforce minimum wage rules in the shipping sector could be unworkable.
"This will place ports in a difficult legal predicament, especially before any legislation is in place."
Mr Shapps set out a number of other measures in response to the P&O sackings, including plans to create "minimum wage corridors" on ferry routes between the UK and other countries.
He added that he would take action to prevent employers using "fire and re-hire tactics" where the employer has not made "all reasonable efforts to reach agreement through a full and thorough consultation".
Mr Shapps said: "P&O Ferries' failure to see reason, to recognise the public anger, and to do the right thing by their staff has left the government with no choice.
"Where new laws are needed, we will create them. Where legal loopholes are cynically exploited, we will close them. And where employment rights are too weak, we will strengthen them."
Unions hit out at the government's response, saying it was too little, too late.
Mick Lynch, the general secretary of the RMT union, said: "Despite all the bluster, Grant Shapps has failed to grasp the opportunity to adequately stand up to the banditry behaviour of P&O.
"The prime minister repeatedly said to parliament that the government would be taking legal action save British seafarers' jobs but he has failed to keep his word," he said.
Mark Dickinson, general secretary of the Nautilus trade union, said he broadly welcomed the measures announced but that they would not make P&O change course.
"'P&O Ferries are already extolling that extending the UK National Minimum Wage to international ferry routes will not cause them to change direction and that their cheap labour agency-based crewing strategy will remain intact."