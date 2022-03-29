UK to detain first superyacht in British waters
- Published
The UK has ordered its first ever detention of a superyacht in British waters, the government says.
It said the £38m yacht, named Phi, is owned by an unnamed Russian businessman, but that its ownership is "deliberately well hidden".
The transport secretary said the move was "a clear and stark warning to Putin and his cronies".
The UK has already introduced a raft of sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.
Phi was first identified as being potentially Russian-owned on 13 March, the government said.
It added that the company the ship is registered to is based in the islands of St Kitts and Nevis but it carried Maltese flags to hide its origins.
The 58.5m (192ft) long yacht is the third biggest built by shipbuilder Royal Huisman and includes what the builders call an "infinite wine cellar" and as well as a fresh-water swimming pool.
The yacht was detained under legislation to enforce sanctions against Russia. The government said it was the first maritime detention in the UK under the regulations.
The Department for Transport worked with the National Crime Agency and Border Force Maritime Investigation Bureau to identify and detain the vessel.
The department, alongside law enforcement agencies, are also looking at a number of other vessels.