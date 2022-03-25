EU signs US gas deal to curb reliance on Russia
The US and the EU have announced a major deal on liquified natural gas, in an attempt to reduce Europe's reliance on Russian energy.
The agreement will see the US provide the EU with at least fifteen billion additional cubic metres of the fuel - known as LNG - by the end of the year.
The bloc has already said it will cut Russian gas use in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
That will mean increasing imports and generating more renewable energy.
The deal was announced on Friday during a three-day visit by US President Joe Biden to Brussels.
Mr Biden and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen discussed Russia's invasion of Ukraine and offered fresh support to Kyiv.
Russia is a major supplier Europe's energy, and its war with Ukraine has helped push energy prices to record highs.
Energy prices were already rising before the invasion as economies started to recover from the Covid crisis.
The Ukraine invasion prompted the EU to pledge to cut Russian gas use by two-thirds this year by hiking imports from other countries and boosting renewable energy.