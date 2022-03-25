Retail sales fall in February as Covid restrictions ease
UK retail sales fell by 0.3% in February as online sales fell and stormy weather deterred some shoppers.
Falls in alcohol and tobacco sales may have been linked to increased confidence in going out to pubs and restaurants, the Office for National Statistics said.
Online sales volumes fell by 4.8% over the month following strong growth in December and January.
February's unexpected sales fall followed a 1.9% rise in January.
"After a buoyant January, retail sales fell back a little last month," said Heather Bovill, ONS deputy director for surveys and economic indicators.
"There was a notable decline for companies that predominantly trade online, following a strong performance over the festive and new year period."
She pointed out that more consumers went out to pubs and restaurants during the month, hitting retail food sales.
More socialising, as well as many of us returning to the workplace, meant it was a good month for clothing and department stores with people looking to expand their wardrobe.
But household goods and many other stores reported a decrease, she said.
"Feedback suggested February's stormy weather could have had an impact, while increased travel following the lifting of England's Plan B restrictions at the end of January drove fuel sales above their pre-pandemic level for the first time," Ms Bovill added.