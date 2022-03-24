P&O Ferries: Not consulting on job cuts broke law, boss admits
P&O Ferries boss Peter Hebblethwaite has admitted to MPs that a decision to sack 800 workers last week without consulting the unions broke the law.
He said there was "absolutely no doubt" that under UK employment law the firm was required to consult unions before making the mass cuts.
"We chose not to consult and we are, and will, compensate everybody in full for that," he said.
He said no union would have accepted P&O's job slashing plans.
P&O Ferries sparked outrage last week when it sacked 800 workers with no warning using a video message.
Most of them will be replaced by foreign workers who will be paid less than the minimum wage, Mr Hebblethwaite told MPs at a joint transport and business committee on Thursday.
He said he was sorry for the distress caused by the sackings, but added they were necessary to save the business.
Asked whether P&O broke the law by not consulting unions, he said: "We've moved from one operating model to another. It was our assessment that the change was of such a magnitude that no union could possibly accept our proposal."
Separately, the ferry firm had a legal obligation to notify the governments in the countries where its ferries are registered that it was going to make the redundancies.
The firm informed authorities in Barbados, Bermuda and Cyprus on 17 March - but MPs on the committee said it should have done this sooner.
Mr Hebblethwaite told MPs that the average hourly rate of pay for new P&O crewmembers would be £5.50 per hour, which is below the UK minimum wage.
From 1 April, the UK minimum wage for people aged 23 and over will be £9.50.