Goldman Sachs boss David Solomon set to DJ Lollapalooza
- Published
The boss of Goldman Sachs is set to perform at the major US music festival Lollapalooza alongside the likes of Dua Lipa and Metallica in July.
David Solomon, who is a dance music DJ outside of his day job, was one of the acts organisers of announced on Tuesday.
The 60-year-old, who is one of the last listed on the festival's line-up, said he was excited to play the event.
Goldman Sachs declined to comment on the gig.
Mr Solomon, who joined Goldman in 1999, shared the news of the gig, which typically draws about 400,000 people, on Instagram.
The banker, who earned $35m last year, said proceeds would benefit non-profit organisations focused on tackling addiction.
Mr Solomon started DJing in 2015 and founded his own record label in 2018 - the same year Goldman named him chief executive.
He has collaborated with Grammy winners and performed on other stages including a party hosted by Sports Illustrated in January. He released his latest track Heatwave in February, which his label describes as a "piano house" with "funkier UK" influences.
In a podcast last year, he said making music helped him relax - and despite some telling him it posed a risk for his banking career, he didn't see a need to stop performing.
"I thought about it and I said, 'I enjoy this, I'm not doing anything wrong, I'm not breaking any laws, I'm having fun,'" he said. "Why should I stop doing something I'm really enjoying?"
The hobby has landed him in hot water at times. For example, in 2020 he appeared at a charity event in New York later investigated for violating social distancing guidelines.