Fuel duty cut by 5p a litre to help motorists
- Published
The chancellor has announced a 5p a litre cut to fuel duty as motorists struggle with record fuel prices.
Rishi Sunak said the move, which starts at 6pm on Wednesday and will last until next March, was "the biggest cut to all fuel duty rates ever".
Motoring group RAC said the cut would take £3.30 off the cost of filling a typical 55-litre family car.
Supermarket chain Asda said it would reduce its pump prices 6p a litre, including a 1p reduction in VAT.
The average price of a litre of petrol has risen more than 40p a litre since last year's Spring Statement, which means the government is getting an extra 7p per litre in VAT, which is the other tax the government imposes on fuel.
Diesel prices are up by nearly 50p a litre, almost 9p of which is VAT.